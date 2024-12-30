Bengal municipality chief flags illegal hawking centres run by outsiders close to borders

Kolkata, Dec 30 The Chairman of a municipality in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, adjacent to the border with Bangladesh, has cautioned the police of the mushrooming of illegal hawking centres in the area run by outsiders selling winter garments and blankets.

In the letter to the inspector in charge of Bangaon Police Station, Bongaon Municipality Chairman Gopal Seth said that recently it has been seen that many hawkers are opening shops and stalls selling winter garments and blankets at the sides of various important roads and highways under the municipality's jurisdiction.

“Most probably they are coming from Kashmir or other states. There is no information about them with the municipality. Since Bongaon Municipality is adjacent to the Indo-Bangladesh international borders, it is necessary to have information about these people, for public security,” read the letter, a copy of which is available with IANS.

Seth has also forwarded copies of the letter to the sub-divisional officer and the sub-divisional police officer of Bangaon.

In the letter, he has also cautioned the police of the necessity to get information on whether these people are actually businessmen or have come to a sensitive border area with some ulterior motive masquerading as garments traders.

Seth has also referred to past instances where terrorists have endangered the lives of common people after entering as traders.

"Not only that, they are coming here and renting houses in different words within the municipality area about which the respective house owners are not informing the police administration," the letter read.

Under such circumstances, argued Seth, in the interest of the safety of the people the police should conduct a proper investigation into the matter whether they are really businessmen or have come to Bongaon with nefarious intentions masquerading as traders.

Recently, the intelligence and security agencies have augmented the security and surveillance measures at the villages adjacent to the borders with Bangladesh, both land and coastal, in the wake of inputs that of late several outsiders have suddenly started residing in these border villages after taking rooms on rent there.

The police have alerted the house owners in such villages to refrain from renting to outsiders without checking their credentials and also inform the local police stations about the individuals they are letting out rooms to.

