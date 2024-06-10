Bengaluru Civic Body Plans Rs 8,100 Crore Tunnel Project To Reduce Traffic Congestion

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is planning an 18-km-long underground tunnel road to reduce traffic congestion in India's technology city. According to an India Today report, the project is estimated to cost around Rs 8,100 crore, or roughly Rs 450 crore per kilometre.

BBMP said the project is likely to be completed by January 1, 2025. With five entry and exit points, the tunnel will connect Esteem Mall in Hebbal in north Bengaluru to the Central Silk Board junction in the southern part of the city.

The new tunnel will reduce travelling hours to just 20-25 minutes between Hebbal and Central Silk Board. The entry and exit points are at the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) quarters at Central Silk Board, Lalbagh, Bangalore Golf Club, Palace Grounds, and the vacant government land next to Esteem Mall in Hebbal.

According to the report, the height of the tunnel will be 10 meters with a traffic speed between 40 kmph and 60 kmph. Minimal tree felling will occur at some interchange lanes in the tunnel.