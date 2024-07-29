Bengaluru Hit-and-Run Accident: Two TCS Employees Killed in Collision with BBMP Garbage Truck

A tragic accident involving a BBMP garbage truck and a two-wheeler near KR Circle in Bengaluru resulted in the deaths of two people on Sunday, June 28, around 8:45 pm. The victims, Prashant (25) and Bayyanna Gari Shilpa (27), were friends and colleagues at TCS in ITPL, and both were Bengaluru residents.Prashant and Shilpa were riding their bike from Majestic when the speeding garbage truck, coming from the CID signal route, collided with them at a turn. Eyewitnesses reported that the truck hit the bike and dragged it for approximately 10 meters before coming to a stop. The collision caused severe injuries and a substantial loss of blood at the scene.

Passersby quickly transported the victims to a hospital, but they were declared dead upon arrival. Their bodies were taken to St. Martha's Mortuary. Halasur Gate police officers arrived at the accident site to investigate. Prashant was from Banasawadi, while Shilpa was originally from Andhra Pradesh. They were living in a PG accommodation and had gone out for lunch when the accident occurred. The driver of the garbage truck fled the scene immediately after the collision. A case has been filed at the Halasur Gate traffic police station, and the bodies have been sent to Bowring Hospital for post-mortem.

Prashant's father, Lokesh, expressed profound grief and frustration, calling for justice for his son and Shilpa. He urged the police to apprehend the truck driver responsible for the crash. Lokesh, devastated by the loss, noted that his son Prashant was born in the same hospital where he was declared dead. The family is in deep mourning, with relatives and friends grieving outside the hospital. Prashant's grandmother was so shocked by the news that she collapsed upon hearing it.