Bengaluru police issue warning against harrassment during Ganesh Chaturthi

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Pratap Reddy advised residents to report any instances of sexual harassment by calling the police control centre at 112 or their local police.During the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, the commissioner requested that no one participate in any harassing or other actions that may be considered harassment. The public has been requested to notify the police of any suspicious behaviour during the festival at any of the festivities conducted at various sites across the city, as well as during the procession or idol immersion.

Additionally, speakers and microphones may only be used by guests during the celebration in compliance with the guidelines established by the government and the High Court the statement added. Moreover, Ganesha pandal organisers and allied organisations have been requested by police authorities to provide information on their members to the appropriate police station.