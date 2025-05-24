Bengaluru Shocker: Delivery Boy Assaults Man Over Address Mix-Up; Video Goes Viral

A disturbing incident has came to light where a 30-year-old businessman in Bengaluru, claim that he was physically assaulted by a Zepto delivery agent, Vishnuvardhan, outside his home in Judges Colony, Basaveshwaranagar on May 21. The argument began after between the agent and Shashank’s sister-in-law over a delivery address mismatch.

Shashank stated that he stepped in as the argument intensified. Following his intervention, the agent reportedly began to verbally abuse him and repeatedly punched him in the face and head before running away.Medical professionals confirmed that Shashank sustained a skull fracture and advised that surgery may be necessary.

#Bengaluru: A @ZeptoNow delivery turned violent on May 21 in Basaveshwaranagar after a delivery boy thrashed a customer over an address mix-up. CCTV captured the assault. A case has been filed under BNS sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2) & 352. Police have issued notice to Zepto. pic.twitter.com/sTY2LFOE1h — Elezabeth Kurian (@ElezabethKurian) May 24, 2025

Shashank posted CCTV footage of the incident on Instagram, calling on Zepto to take responsibility. Zepto responded, stating that they regretted any inconvenience and would address the matter. Police have filed a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges for intentionally causing harm and criminal intimidation, and are currently investigating the incident.