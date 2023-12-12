Bhajan Lal Sharma to swear in as Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Dec 15

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhajan Lal has been named as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The announcement comes after extensive political deliberations within the party. According to reports, Bhajan Lal Sharma will take oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on December 15. Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will also take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

About Bhajan Lal Sharma

Bhajan Lal Sharma is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Sanganer (General) constituency in Jaipur district of Rajasthan in the 2023 Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Proprietor, Shri Krishna Kanhaiya & Company & Salary in Railway Ministry of Government of India, Rent, Bank Interest.

Bhajan Lal Sharma's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is of 56 years of age. His total declared assets are Rs 1.5 crore which includes Rs 43.6 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 1 crore as immovable assets. The total declared income is Rs 11.1 lakh of which Rs 6.9 lakh is self income. Bhajan Lal Sharma has total liabilities of Rs 46 lakh. This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.Following the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election, he was elected as an MLA from the Sanganer Assembly constituency. He secured his position by defeating Pushpendra Bhardwaj, the candidate from the Indian National Congress (INC), with a margin of 48,081 votes

Who is Prem Chand Bairwa?

Prem Chand Bairwa is the sitting BJP MLA from the Dudu constituency in Rajasthan. Bairwa won the seat in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Babulal Nagar with a margin of 35,743 votes.Prem Chand Bairwa won the Dudu constituency in 2013 by defeating Congress candidate Hazari Lal Nagar with a margin of 33,720 votes. Meanwhile, in 2018 he was defeated by Congress candidate Babu Lal Nagar with a margin of 14,779 votes.

Who is Diya Singh?

Diya Kumari is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the current Lok Sabha member from Rajsamand. In the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly Election, Diya Kumari won the Sawai Madhopur constituency by defeating heavyweight leader Kirodi Lal Meena with a margin of 7,532 votes.In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, she won by defeating Congress candidate Devkinandan Kaka with a massive margin of 5,51,916 votes. She is contesting the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 from Vidhyadhar Nagar against Congress candidate Sitaram Agarwal. The central observers included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Vice President Saroj Pandey and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde along with Union Minister Pralahd Joshi, who was the party's election in-charge for Rajasthan.