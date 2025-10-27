Bhatapara Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Baloda Bazar in Chhattisgarh (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at the new vegetable market in Bhatapara, located in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district, on Monday, October 27, triggering panic across the area. The blaze spread rapidly, engulfing the entire market in flames.

A video shows thick black smoke billowing into the sky, creating panic among residents and traders. Several vegetable shops were reduced to ashes. Fire brigade vehicles, along with local polic,e rushed to the scene as soon as the incident was reported. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Baloda Bazar Fire

Eyewitnesses said an auction was underway when the fire broke out. Farmers, traders, commission agents, and porters were present when the flames suddenly spread across the market complex. Within minutes, several shops and storage units caught fire, with wooden crates, plastic baskets, and vegetable boxes fuelling the blaze.

Preliminary estimates suggest losses exceeding Rs 50 lakh. Cash, vegetables, and other goods stored in several shops were destroyed. Officials suspect a short circuit or a discarded matchstick may have caused the fire.