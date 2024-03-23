Bhikaji Thakor, BJP Candidate From Gujarat, Opts Out of Contesting Lok Sabha Election 2024

A BJP candidate from Sabarkantha, Gujarat, Bhikaji Thakor, declined to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He said he does not wish to contest the Lok Sabha polls. At the same time, BJP MP from Vadodara Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt has also expressed his desire not to contest the elections.

Congress party has fielded Dr Tushar Chaudhary, son of former Gujarat CM Amar Singh Chaudhary, from the Sabarkantha seat.

Many reasons are being cited in political circles for Bhikhaji Thackeray's withdrawal from Sabarkantha seat. The first reason that came to light was that there was a fear of controversy in the elections due to his caste. The second reason is that Congress has fielded former CM's son Tushar Chaudhary as its candidate from Sabarkantha seat.