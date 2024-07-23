Bhutan King, PM visit Adani's 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda & Mundra Port

Ahmedabad, July 23 Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay on Tuesday visited the world's largest Renewable Energy (RE) site at Khavda in Gujarat which is operated by the Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), the country's largest and one of the world's leading RE companies.

Later, they also visited the mega port at Mundra, the largest commercial port in India with state-of-the-art infrastructure run by the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) -- the biggest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country.

"Immensely grateful to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and Hon. @PMBhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay for visiting Adani's 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port," Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, posted on X.

"Deeply inspired by Bhutan's vibrant spirit and steadfast commitment to eco-friendly initiatives. We are excited about doing our part to foster collaboration with the Land of the Thunder Dragon for a sustainable and greener future," he added.

Last month, the Adani Group announced the signing of an agreement with Bhutan for a 570 MW green hydro plant, along with collaboration on several transformative infrastructure initiatives in the neighbouring country.

The announcement was made following Gautam Adani's meeting with the Bhutanese PM in Thimphu.

"Absolutely fascinating meeting with Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon. Prime Minister of Bhutan. Signed an MoU with Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) for a 570 MW green hydro plant in Chukha province. Admirable to see @PMBhutan advancing the vision of His Majesty The King and pursuing broad-ranging infrastructure initiatives across the kingdom. Looking forward to working closely on hydro & other infra in Bhutan," the Adani Group Chairman posted on X on June 16.

During his visit, Gautam Adani also met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

"Honoured to meet His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan. Inspired by his vision for Bhutan and the ambitious eco-friendly masterplan for Gelephu Mindfulness City, including large computing centres and data facilities. Excited to collaborate on these transformative initiatives as also on green energy management for a carbon negative nation!" he said.

Last November, Gautam Adani said he was excited to explore opportunities for the Adani Group to contribute to green infrastructure development for "one of our happy and warm neighbours".

India and Bhutan continue to intensify bilateral cooperation - including development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity and trade infrastructure, technology, people-to-people ties, as well as other regional issues of mutual importance.

Last week, during an official visit, his first as Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri co-chaired the 3rd India Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks for the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) of Bhutan along with his Bhutanese counterpart Pema Choden in Thimphu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Bhutan in March this year, had also announced the Indian government's development support of Nu. 100 billion (Rs 10,000 crore) for Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan period.

