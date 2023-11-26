Bhutanese delegation visits Meghalaya, discusses various issues

Shillong, Nov 26 A 12-member Bhutanese delegation from the Centre for Bhutan Studies visited Meghalaya to learn more about the governance and discussed on diverse issues covering sustainable urban development, climate change, natural resource management, women’s roles in rural tourism and economic connectivity between Bhutan and northeast India, officials said on Sunday.

The delegation during its four-day visit to Meghalaya paid field visits, engaged in-depth roundtable discussions on diverse issues and interacted with Pymiad Sing Syiem, Chief Executive member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, one of the three tribal autonomous body in the mountainous state.

The delegation before concluding its visit to Meghalaya on Sunday held conversations with the local community at the Sacred Groves in Mawphlang and engaged in discussions with community leaders of Integrated Village Cooperative Societies at Kyiem.

“Ideas were exchanged on forest conservation, natural resource management and more. The delegation also experienced the rich Khasi tradition at the Seng Kut Snem festival and the unique culture of the Whistling Village of Kongthong, appreciating how the local communities preserve their traditions in Meghalaya,” officials said.

Organised by Asian Confluence, the premier Indian think tank headquartered in Shillong, the Bhutanese delegation visited Meghalaya as follow up to the recent 8-day visit of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, who visited India (November 3-10) and held bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During Bhutan King’s three-day visit to Assam, Wangchuk visited the Kamakhya Temple and enjoyed an evening jeep safari in the world famous Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The Bhutanese delegation visit was arranged in partnership with Thimphu based Center for Bhutan Studies and supported by Meghalaya Tourism Department, Indian Embassy in Bhutan, and Meghalaya Institute of Governance.

The initiative was earlier flagged off by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the presence of officials of India’s External Affairs Ministry, Assam and Meghalaya government.

An in depth dialogue was also held at the Asian Confluence Center in Shillong on bilateral trade, connectivity and Bhutan India strategic partnership in the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal) region.

A delegation from Meghalaya is also expected to visit Bhutan in early 2024.

Three northeastern states of India – Arunachal Pradesh (217 km), Assam (267 km) and Sikkim (32 km) – have 516 km borders with Bhutan.

