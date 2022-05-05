Big decision of Kendriya Vidyalaya: Free admission to children orphaned due to Covid

Kendriya Vidyalaya has taken an important decision. Children who have lost both parents due to the Corona pandemic in the last two years will be given free admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya. Children will benefit under the PM Care Child Scheme. A maximum of 10 students will be admitted in each Kendriya Vidyalaya and two in each class. SK Srivastava, Principal, Air Force Kendriya Vidyalaya informed about this. According to the information received, the tuition fees of the children admitted under the PM Care scheme, all other funds will be borne by the government. The list of children admitted under this scheme will be sent to the schools after the approval of the District Collector.

Meanwhile, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana has issued revised guidelines for admission in Class I to XII. Parents and students can read the guidelines by visiting KVS's official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

According to the new guidelines, in the academic 2022-23, Kendriya Vidyalayas will no longer have admission from the MP quota. Also, children of Kendriya Vidyalaya staff will be able to get admission in KVS. They do not have to pay any entry for admission. But you have to give entries for class 9th. According to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangh, the children of Kendriya Vidyalaya employees who died in the line of duty will be able to get direct admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya.