Big Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court Stays Bail Until Final Pronouncement on ED's Stay Application

A huge jolt to jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi High Court has stayed his bail order in a corruption case related to the Delhi Liquor Policy until a hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's petition.

This comes after the ED challenged Kejriwal's bail just hours before he was to leave Tihar jail. The central probe agency mentioned its petition challenging the trial court's bail order for an urgent hearing before a bench of of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Delhi High Court staying CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail order, ASG SV Raju says, "Kejriwal's bail order has been stayed and the final order will come in 2-4 days and hearing on cancellation of bail plea will happen later and notice has been issued in this regard..." pic.twitter.com/MF6jSVfNTZ — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

"Kejriwal's bail order has been stayed and the final order will come in 2-4 days and hearing on cancellation of bail plea will happen later and notice has been issued in this regard," said ASG SV Raju.

The order will be out by June 24 or June 25. The High Court has asked the counsel to file the written submissions by June 24. Delhi HC said that it will pass the order on the ED plea in two to three days.