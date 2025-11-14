Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Retains Raghopur Seat, Defeats BJP's Satish Kumar by 14,532 Votes

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal retained the Raghopur seat in Bihar with a decisive victory on Thursday. He secured 1,18,597 votes, defeating Satish Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party who received 1,04,065 votes. The Jan Suraaj Party trailed with 2,399 votes.

Tejashwi, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has been a dominant figure in Raghopur. He won the seat in 2015 and 2020, defeating Satish Kumar on both occasions. Raghopur has long been a stronghold of the Yadav family. Lalu Prasad Yadav won here in 1995 and 2000, serving as Chief Minister during both terms. His wife, Rabri Devi, later represented the constituency three times, first in a 2000 by-election and then in two assembly elections. In 2010, Satish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) created an upset by defeating Rabri Devi by 13,006 votes. He secured 64,222 votes, while Rabri Devi received 51,216. Satish later lost to Tejashwi in 2015 and 2020.

Election Commission data showed the NDA leading with 133 seats as of 7:30 pm. BJP won 68 seats, JD(U) 50, LJP(RV) 12, HAM 2, and RLM 1. The opposition Mahagathbandhan trailed with 19 seats. RJD won 15, Congress 2, CPI(M) (L) 1, and CPI(M) 1.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest since 1951. Women voters led with 71.6 per cent compared to 62.8 per cent for men.