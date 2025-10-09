Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Deploys 8.5 Lakh Officials for Transparent Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed around 8.5 lakh officials to ensure smooth conduct of the Bihar Assembly elections, the commission said in a press note on Thursday. The personnel deployed include nearly 4.53 lakh polling staff, 2.5 lakh police officials, 28,370 counting personnel, 17,875 micro observers, 9,625 sector officers, 4,840 micro observers for counting and up to 90,712 Anganwadi sevikas.

#ECI deploys around 8.5 lakh Officials for transparent elections in #Bihar



Read in Detail 👇https://t.co/QT0KWU5Gaipic.twitter.com/3PeKRf291l — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 9, 2025

The ECI said voters can contact 90,712 BLOs and 243 EROs through a phone call or the Book-a-Call facility on the ECINet app. The call centre number 1950 is also available for complaints or queries.

For the first time, one general observer has been assigned to each of the 243 constituencies. In addition, 38 police observers and 67 expenditure observers will monitor the polls and meet political parties and candidates to address concerns.

Read Also | Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Announces List of 51 Candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

All the personnel deployed shall be deemed to be on deputation to the Election Commission as per the provisions of Section 28A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

In the election, the NDA led by BJP and JD(U) will face the INDIA bloc led by Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML), the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insaan Party. New entrant Jan Suraaj, led by Prashant Kishor, has also filed candidates for all 243 seats.

The election will be held in two phases covering all 243 constituencies. The first phase will take place on November 6 for 121 constituencies. The second phase will be held on November 11 for the remaining 122 seats. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.