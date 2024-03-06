Bihar BJP MLA's nephew shot dead in Katihar

Patna, March 6 A relative of a BJP MLA was gunned down by unidentified men in Bihar’s Katihar district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Neeraj Paswan (35), nephew of Kavita Paswan, the BJP MLA from Koda Assembly constituency.

Neeraj Paswan was attacked a few meters away from his home. The local residents rushed him to the Katihar medical college where he succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries.

He was allegedly involved in the murder case of Shivraj Paswan, a former mayor of Katihar district three years ago. Neeraj Paswan was recently granted bail.

Following the incident, Tar Kishore Prasad, the former deputy chief minister and local MLA reached the Katihar medical college hospital and consoled the family members of the deceased.

“It is a painful incident. I have personally asked the district police to take strong action against the accused and put them behind the bars,” Prasad said.

Meanwhile, district police arrested one of the assailants. They have also recovered four firearms from his possession.

“We are currently raiding several hideouts to nab the rest of the attackers. The interrogation of the arrested accused is underway,” said an official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor