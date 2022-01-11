Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022: check the steps to download Admit card

Bihar School Examination Board will soon release the Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022. Students who are going to appear for Class 12 board exams this year can take their admit cards online.

The candidates have to download admit cards through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.com.

The board exams will start from February 1 to February 14, 2022, while the practical exams for Class 12 will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2022, across the state by Bihar Board.

“The exam will be conducted in two sittings. Candidates are advised to reach the examination center at least 10 minutes before the exam. The first sitting exam will begin at 9:30 while the second sitting exam will begin at 1:45 pm. Candidates will get 15 minutes time to read the question paper" said BSEB chairman Anand Kishor.

Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022: How to download

Follow the simple steps to download the Admit card,

Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.com.

Click on the Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

(As per Hindustan Times)