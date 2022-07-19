Bihar boy allegedly stabbed over Whatsapp post supporting Nupur Sharma

The controversy started by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's alleged controversial statement on Prophet Mohammad is not letting up even after a month and a half. A few days ago, Kanhaiyalal was brutally murdered. Now the latest case has happened in Bahera Zahidpur under Nanpur police station limits of Sitamarhi district of Bihar. Ankit Jha, who lives here, was looking at Nupur Sharma's post on his mobile phone, when he was fatally stabbed by certain community boys who were enraged. Ankit is currently admitted to a private hospital in Darbhanga, where he is battling for life and death. The video of the injured youth is going viral on social media.

What is the whole matter?

Injured youth Ankit told the media at the hospital that on Saturday, while standing at a shop in Nanpur, far from the village, he was looking at Nupur Sharma's post on his mobile phone, when three youths standing nearby were smoking cigarettes. I didn't block them from seeing Nupur Sharma post in my mobile, are you a supporter of nupur sharma? He asked that question. As soon as Ankit told him what is your connection, he threw cigarette smoke on his face and started beating him. At this time, one of the youths took out a knife and stabbed Ankit 5-6 times. Ankit was seriously injured in this incident, the video of him running is currently going viral.