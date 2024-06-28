Bihar Bridge Collapse: Another Bridge Caved In Madhubani, 5th Incident in 9 Days (Watch Video)

Bihar Bridge Collapse: An under-construction bridge in Bihar's Madhubani district collapsed Friday, marking the fifth such incident in the state within the past nine days. The 75-meter bridge, located in the Madhepur Block of Bheja police station, was being built by the Rural Works Department of the Bihar government at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Construction began in 2021.

According to reports, rising water levels caused a 25-meter supporting pillar to collapse into the river below. Video from the scene showed the fallen debris covered by tarpaulins. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The series of bridge collapses in Bihar began on June 18 when a bridge over the Bakra river in Araria district's Sikti collapsed just before its inauguration. On June 22, a bridge over the Gandak canal in Siwan's Maharajganj collapsed, followed by the collapse of an under-construction bridge in East Champaran's Amwa the next day. On Thursday, a 13-year-old bridge over the Maria river in Kishanganj district collapsed due to the strong water flow.

The frequent bridge collapses in Bihar have raised serious concerns about the quality of construction and repair work in the state. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav took to social media on Friday to criticize the government over the incidents.