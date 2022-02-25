Bihar Budget 2022: Budget session of Bihar assembly to be present today

The budget session of the Bihar Legislature will start today. It will run till March 31, and there will be a total of 22 meetings. The meetings will be addressed by Governor Fagu Chauhan. According to the reports, the Economic Survey for the financial year 2021-22 will also be presented today.

Under this, the assessment has been analyzed on the basis of the data for the financial year 2020-21. It is believed that in the survey, information has been given about the economic stay in the state even during the Corona period and the efforts of the state government to maintain the strong condition of the economy. Here the annual budget of 20022-23 will be presented on 28 February. It is being told that compared to the last time, there has been an increase of 10 percent in all this.

Commencement of the Budget Session the Governor shall address a joint sitting of both the Houses in the Central Hall of the Extended Building of the Legislature.