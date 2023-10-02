Bihar government seems to have published caste survey report in hurry, says Upendra Kushwaha

Patna, Oct 2 Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal President Upendra Kushwaha claimed that the caste survey report realised by the Bihar government on Monday is "fake" and seems to have been published in a hurry.

"During the survey, no one has asked me my caste. It may be a personal thing but it could happen with others too. A case regarding the caste census was underway in court but the state government informed it that the survey is completed. The state government, thinking that the matter may go to the court again, has published the report in a hurry," he said.

"As the report was published in a hurry, there is a possibility that many people like me have not their names in the report. I want to ask the Nitish Kumar government to publish the report in the public domain like the voters list published by the Election Commission so that every person can see their name in the report. This report should be amended and released again," he said.

"The Bihar government has published the report but an economic survey is missing here. They have released the report in a hurry to gain political benefit but not publishing the economic survey is a political conspiracy. The intention of this government is not right," he alleged.

Meanwhile, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar said that the caste survey released by the Bihar government will benefit people belonging to deprived sections of society. "People who are backward and deprived in the society especially in EBC, OBC, Dalit, Mahadalit will know their numbers. It will turn out to be helpful for the state government to make policies according to the numbers of castes," she said.

