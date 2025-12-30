Bihar govt tightens security ahead of New Year celebrations

Patna, Dec 30 The Bihar government and state police will maintain strict vigilance against anyone attempting to disrupt the law and order in the state during the New Year celebrations.

Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday with all District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure a peaceful and secure environment across the state.

The meeting was conducted via video conferencing and focused primarily on maintaining effective law and order on December 31 and January 1, 2026.

Addressing the officials, the Chief Secretary issued clear instructions for the strict enforcement of law and order during the festive period.

He directed district administrations to maintain special vigilance at crowded areas, public places, markets, major intersections, parks, and picnic spots.

"Immediate and effective action must be taken in case of any untoward incident, disturbance, or dispute," Chief Secretary Amrit said.

To further strengthen security arrangements, Chief Secretary Amrit instructed that CCTV cameras be installed at all sensitive and identified locations, and that the functionality of existing cameras be regularly monitored.

In view of the prevailing cold wave, he also directed district authorities to make adequate arrangements for bonfires for people in need.

Emphasising the importance of health services, Chief Secretary Amrit instructed officials to inspect hospitals to ensure the availability of blankets for patients and the timely presence of medical staff.

Adequate police deployment was also ordered at tourist spots and public gathering areas to avoid any security lapses.

During the meeting, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar also said that alcohol and drug consumption tends to increase among youth during the New Year celebrations, which could affect law and order in the state.

The police were directed to conduct regular raids wherever information regarding illegal liquor or drugs is received and to take strict action against offenders, DGP Kumar added.

The DGP also directed that adequate police force be deployed at pilgrimage sites due to the expected increase in devotees.

Senior police officers were directed to brief and debrief their subordinates properly to ensure clarity of duties and responsibilities.

Special emphasis was laid on monitoring biker gangs, which often become active during such occasions.

The CCTV surveillance in streets, intersections, and sensitive areas was highlighted as a key preventive measure.

Additionally, instructions were issued to launch de-addiction awareness campaigns at the block, district, school, and institutional levels to encourage public cooperation.

Intensive checking and frisking operations were ordered in border areas to prevent the smuggling of drugs and illegal weapons, and immediate questioning of suspicious individuals was mandated.

The meeting was attended by Development Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Pankaj Darad, and other senior officials.

It was concluded that with coordinated efforts across all districts, peace, security, and law and order will be effectively maintained in Bihar during the New Year celebrations.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor