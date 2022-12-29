Bihar Govt's approval to buy new aircraft isn't appropriate: Sushil Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi on Thursday said the Bihar government's approval to buy a jet engine aircraft and an advanced helicopter is not appropriate.

"The State government's approval to buy helicopter and jet plane isn't appropriate. Now, state governments don't buy them instead they are taken on lease. As Tejashwi Yadav feels he'll become the CM next that's why jet planes and helicopters were brought under his pressure," said Modi, while talking to mediapersons.

"The government should rethink its decision. It seems that jet planes and helicopters will be used to move across the country for a campaign against PM Modi for the 2024 general elections," he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary (cabinet) S Siddharth said that the Bihar government has decided to buy a jet engine aircraft and an advanced helicopter to replace the faulty ones for the movement of top political executives and senior bureaucrats.

In the meeting, chaired by him, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved the civil aviation department's proposal to purchase the new aircraft for long-distance travel and a helicopter in place of the outdated aircraft and faulty chopper for the government's use. It was among the seven proposals that were discussed and approved by the cabinet.

The old aircraft and helicopter will be used for training and tourism purposes after thorough repairs.

The process to purchase the new jet engine plane and a helicopter will start once the committee submit its report to the government.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the state's building construction department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for proper maintenance and development of the state's different online services pertaining to building construction. The NIC will also develop an online system for monitoring the execution of ongoing projects and managing the allocation of houses and collection of taxes in a transparent manner.

The cabinet gave its go-ahead to the industries department's proposal to extend financial assistance to three industrial units, Jayadayal Hightex private limited, Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd and Bharat Urja Distilleries Pvt Ltd, under the industrial investment promotion policy for capacity expansion.

( With inputs from ANI )

