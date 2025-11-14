Bihar result befitting reply to those who abused PM Modi’s mother: MP CM

Bhopal, Nov 14 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that the NDA's historic victory in the Bihar elections reflects the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charismatic leadership.

Chief Minister Yadav, who was in Indore to attend multiple events on Friday, upon returning to Bhopal later in the evening, stated that conducting elections peacefully in the state like Bihar, where the opposition made all possible efforts to create unrest, is also a big achievement.

"Despite baseless allegations and relentless criticism from the opposition Congress and RJD during the Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA under the leadership of PM Modi remained focused on its work. People of Bihar have given a befitting reply to those who abused PM Modi's mother during the Bihar elections," Yadav said, talking to reporters at Bhopal airport on Friday.

Chief Minister further stated that after Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, the NDA has won once again in Bihar. Yadav said he had sensed during the campaign that the political atmosphere in Bihar was favourable for the NDA, which he said was now visible in the results.

Mohan Yadav, who extensively participated in the Bihar election campaign and addressed over 25 rallies, said that the PM Modi government in the Centre has given more than 15 lakh crores for development in Bihar, established new airports and reformed the governance model, which the people have noticed in the past 10 years.

Earlier, state BJP chief Khandelwal said that the Bihar poll result has once again proved that people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He said that, like Madhya Pradesh, the people of Bihar have voted for the progress of the state.

"Opposition parties, especially Congress, should introspect on the current leadership and find out the reasons why people of Bihar rejected them? Congress workers and leaders should ask this question of their top leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi," Khandelwal said.

In-charge form the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit, Mahendra Singh, said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's strategy, the charismatic leadership of PM Modi and lakhs of BJP workers from across the country for the last few weeks have resulted in a historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

"PM Modi's vision 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka prayas' has been a successful campaign across the country. People of Bihar have chosen the good governance model under the NDA government in the state. This result is also a message for the leaders who try to divide the people," Singh said while addressing the party workers.

Notably, over 100 BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, ex-CM and Union Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, and former state home minister Narottam Mishra, have campaigned in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was one of the star campaigners from the BJP and addressed over 20 public rallies in different parts of Bihar, celebrated the victory with party workers during a visit to Indore.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have secured a historic win in Bihar with trends showing it is well on its way to cross 200 out of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar.

On the other hand, the opposition alliance in Bihar, especially Congress and RJD, which was expecting to return to power in Bihar, witnessed a humiliating defeat.

