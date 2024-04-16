Bihar: Seven Killed, One Injured as Auto-Rickshaw Rams into Hydra Crane in Patna

Bihar: Seven people were killed and one person was critically injured early Tuesday when an auto-rickshaw they were in collided with a Hydra Crane in Patna, Bihar.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 3:44 am on Ram Lakhan Path, according to police. The speeding auto, carrying passengers from Mithapur towards Zero Mile, struck the crane, which was engaged in Patna Metro construction.

The impact of the crash caused severe damage to the front of the auto-rickshaw. Four people died at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries at Patna Central Hospital. The injured person is in critical condition. Police identified the accident through CCTV footage from near the scene.