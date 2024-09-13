Bihar Temple Theft Video: Thief Prays With Folded Hands Before Lord Shiva, Then Steals Snake Idol From Temple in Chhapra

Chhapra, Bihar: A shocking incident occurred at the Bateswar Nath Temple in Chhapra, Bihar, on September 12, when a man was caught on CCTV stealing a snake idol from the Shivling. The unusual aspect of the theft was that the man performed religious gestures with folded hands before committing the crime.

He bowed down to the Shivling… then took the snake idol with him in Bihar. The entire act of the thief was captured in the CCTV camera. #Bihar#Crime#Chhapra#CCTV#theft#trendingvideopic.twitter.com/A2lXIoxZeF — Nostalgic_Ind (@NostalgicInd) September 13, 2024

The incident has sparked outrage and disbelief among the public. The man was captured on camera praying and then proceeding to remove the idol from the temple. The footage has been widely shared on social media, drawing condemnation from many.

An FIR has been registered at the Bhagwan Bazar Police Station in connection with the theft. Authorities are investigating the matter to identify and apprehend the suspect.