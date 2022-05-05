Bihar: Train driver halts train for one hour and goes for a drink

A video of the loco pilot stopping the train and going to buy vegetables had gone viral. After that, a loco pilot who stopped the train and went for tea came into the discussion. After this, now a loco pilot stopped the train and went for a drink. The incident took place in Samastipur, Bihar. In particular, there is a ban on alcohol in Bihar. A video of a loco pilot stopping a train and drinking alcohol went viral on social media. A local train in Bihar was held up for nearly an hour after the assistant loco pilot went missing. He was eventually tracked down by the government railway police (GRP) but he was too drunk to get back to the train, people aware of the matter said.

Another driver in the train drove the train with the permission of the station master. The DRM has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Train No. 05278 was going to Saharja from Samastipur. The train was stopped at Hasanpur railway station due to crossing of Rajdhani Express. Meanwhile, assistant loco pilot Karanveer Yadav disappeared from the train's engine. As the Rajdhani Express departed, the passenger train received a green signal. But the train did not move for a long time. The assistant station master asked why the train was not running through the walkie talkie. At that time, the driver was reported missing. Passengers got angry as the train did not move forward for over an hour. The search for an assistant loco pilot began. But he was not found for a long time.

Not long after, the loco pilot was handed over to the GRP police. The drunken loco pilot could not even stand up. He was taken into custody. A half-full bottle of liquor was found in his pocket. Police arrested him. The loco pilot told the police that he did not drink alcohol and wasn't driving any train.