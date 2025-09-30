Bihar’s final voter list: 7.42 crore total electors, deletion of 47 lakh names

New Delhi, Sep 30 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, culminating in the publication of the final list that now includes close to 7.42 crore electors.

The revision exercise, carried out from June 24 to September 30, 2025, earlier saw 65 lakh names removed from the draft rolls while the total electors were 7.89 crore (June 24, 2025).

As of the draft list of August 1, 2025, total voters stood at 7.24 crore where the list saw additional 21.53 new voters added in the draft under Form-6 while 3.66 lakh ineligible voters were removed from the final list.

With the release of the final roll on September 30, the total voters stood at 7.42 crore.

"This large-scale exercise was made successful through the sincere efforts of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bihar, District Election Officers (DEOs) of all 38 districts, 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 2,976 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), around 1 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), lakhs of volunteers and the full involvement of all the 12 major Political Parties, including their district presidents and over 1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them," the Election Commission said in its press note on Tuesday.

The poll-panel also highlighted that, "If any eligible person still wishes to apply for inclusion of their name in the Electoral Roll, they can submit an application up to ten days before the last date for filing nominations for the election."

Notably, appeals against electoral roll decisions can be filed under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, first with the District Magistrate and then with the CEO.

The Commission also credited the media for playing a vital role in spreading awareness and ensuring transparency throughout the revision process.

