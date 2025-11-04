Bilaspur Train Accident: At Least 6 Dead, Several Injured After Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur Train Accident: At least six people were killed and several others injured when a Korba passenger MEMU train collided with a freight train near Lalkhadan in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday. The Railway officials have arrived at the spot and the rescue operations are underway. Injured passengers are being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Visuals from the accident site showed severe damage to the passenger train. In one video, the engine of the passenger train appeared to have mounted the container of the freight train.

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh: A local goods train coming from Raigarh collided with another train from behind. Details about casualties or injuries are yet to be confirmed pic.twitter.com/0zNQizPXO0 — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2025