"Birsa Munda was carrier of our spiritual and cultural energy," says PM Modi on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Extending greetings on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation is moving with the energy of 'Panch Praan' to realize the dreams of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and crores of Janjatiya braveheart.

"Expressing pride in the tribal heritage of the country through Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and resolution for the development of the Adivasi community is part of that energy", PM said.

PM Modi paid tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and said that 15th November is a day to celebrate Adivasi tradition.

"I consider this the fortune of my government that it got the opportunity to declare 15th November (birth anniversary of Birsa Munda) as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. He was not only the hero of our political independence but also the conductor of our spiritual and cultural energy," PM Modi said in his message on the occasion.

Recalling, the contribution of the tribal community in the freedom struggle, PM remembered Damin Sangram led by Tilak Manjhi, the Larka movement under Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu Kranti, Tana Bhagat Movement, Vegda Bhil Movement, Naikda Movement, Sant Joriya Parmeshwar and Roop Singh Nayak, Limdi Dahod battle, Govind Guru ji of Mangarh and Rampa movement under Alluri Sitaram Raju.

The Prime Minister further listed measures to acknowledge and celebrate the tribal contribution. he talked about the tribal museums in various parts of the country and schemes like Jan Dhan, Gobardhan, Van Dhan, Self-help Groups, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojna, Matrutva Vandana Yojana, Gramin Sadak Yojan, Mobile connectivity, Eklavya Schools, MSP for up to 90 per cent forest products, Sickle-cell Anemia, tribal research institutes, free corona vaccine, and Mission Indradhanush that have benefitted the tribal community a great deal.

The Prime Minister highlighted the valour, community life and inclusion of the Adivasi Samaj.

"India has to give shape to its future by learning from this grand legacy. I am sure that Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas will become an opportunity and medium for this", the Prime Minister concluded.

The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader who led a rebellion against the British, is being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Calling Birsa Munda "great son of the country", PM Modi said, "Today, the entire country is celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda with devotion and respect. I respectfully bow before the great son, the great revolutionary of the country, Bhagwan Birsa Munda."

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875.During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

