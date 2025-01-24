BJP aiming for 51 per cent vote share in Delhi: Baijayant Panda

New Delhi, Jan 24 The voters have made up their minds to back the BJP and elect a ‘conflict-free’ and double-engine government for development in the city by giving over 51 per cent votes to us, said Baijayant Jay Panda, the party’s in-charge of Delhi unit, on Friday.

“Development has come to a standstill in Delhi under ‘AAP-da' rule in the last 10 years. The roads are broken and promises to clean the Yamuna have been proven hollow. The pollution control board is not being given the money offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to political ego,” Panda told IANS.

He also hit out at the AAP-da leaders for spreading rumours that the free welfare services will be withdrawn, adding that PM Modi has himself dismissed these as untrue.

“The difference between BJP and the AAP is that we deliver what we promise but the AAP failed to deliver financial assistance to women in Delhi or Punjab,” he said, adding that the BJP ensures sound financial health of the government wherever it is elected.

Highlighting the BJP’s guarantee for corrupt-free governance, he said the AAP-da's free schemes were launched to indulge in corruption and cited examples of scams in liquor policy and construction of classrooms.

There is massive corruption in the Delhi Jal Board, which is supplying contaminated water, and yet its accounts have not been checked for eight years,” he said, adding that even the DTC is suffering due to a depleting fleet of buses.

Calling rival parties’ focus on Purvanchalis as opportunistic, Panda said five years ago during the pandemic, people from east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were forced to flee as they were not provided oxygen cylinders, vaccination or treatment.

“At the same time, a Sheesh Mahal of crores of rupees was built by AAP-da leader for himself. They only believe in vote bank politics,” he said.

The festival of Chhath is of great significance for Purvanchalis and the AAP-da government has failed to clean the Yamuna for them to carry out their rituals in the holy river.

“They have cheated the people thrice,” he said, adding that AAP-da's leader will not be able to become the Chief Minister due to court restrictions.

In our party any party worker can become the Chief Minister but the AAP-da should tell which of their leaders will become the CM as the current CM has been described as ‘temporary’ by their own leader.

Talking about Congress prospects in the triangular fight, Panda said the February 5 election is a fight for the survival of the party. "The announcements being made by the Congress are irrelevant,” he said.

They made similar announcements in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka but they could not be fulfilled.

