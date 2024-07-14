BJP chief Nadda to address party's UP executive meet today

Lucknow, July 14 BJP President J.P. Nadda will preside over the State Executive meeting of the party in Lucknow on Sunday, a party spokesman said.

This is the first executive meeting time after the BJP's poor show in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the BJP spokesman, closed-door sessions will be held in which party lawmakers will place their views before the National President and the state leadership of the party.

Around 3,000-3,600 delegates from across the state will attend the meeting at the Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University auditorium.

Along with the party's sitting MLAs and MPs, all Lok Sabha candidates who lost the poll have been invited.

Besides, MLCs, Zila Panchayat chairpersons, Nagar Palika adhyakshas (municipal heads), district presidents, and all office bearers of the party will attend the meeting.

“Usually, 300 to 400 delegates attend the State Executive meeting of the BJP. But this time around 3,000- 3,600 delegates will attend the meeting," said Hero Bajpai, State BJP Spokesperson.

After winning only 33 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP had constituted 40 teams with two members each to visit 78 Lok Sabha constituencies to figure out reasons for the party's poor show and submitted their reports to the State BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary. They received feedback from party workers.

These issues could come up before BJP President Nadda at the State Executive meeting on Sunday.

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh was in the state capital on a two-day visit on July 6-7.

B.L. Santhosh met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and regional heads of the party to discuss several issues along with the party's performance in the state in the Lok Sabha poll and the by-election to 10 Assembly seats to be held later this year.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Badlapur BJP Legislator Ramesh Mishra stoked controversy by stating that the BJP would lose the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not removed from office.

This statement comes amid growing discontent, with some leaders, including ministers, claiming their pre-election warnings about anti-incumbency and other issues were ignored.

However, hours later Mishra retracted his video statement saying it was read out of context.

Union Minister and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel had also raised concerns about irregularities in government appointments, particularly affecting OBC, SC, and ST candidates as damaging the party's prospects.

