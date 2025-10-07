BJP files complaint against Trinamool councillor for ‘insensitive’ comments against PM Modi

Kolkata, Oct 7 The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Tuesday filed a complaint against a Trinamool Congress Councillor in Hooghly district's Uttarpara area for making “insensitive” comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Monday, BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked while on their way to meet flood-affected people in north Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the incident by posting on his social media handles.

Trinamool Congress councillor from Uttarpara Municipality Arnab Roy commented under the post.

The local BJP leadership filed a complaint against him at the Uttarpara police station.

State BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya said, "The Prime Minister of the country cannot be spoken to in this language. The Trinamool councillor should be arrested."

The TMC councillor, however, said the BJP is trying to make an issue out of it after failing to understand his comment.

Arnab Roy said, "Those who are saying this do not understand English properly. If you translate it into Bengali, what I wanted to say is that when relief is taken to flood-affected areas, that relief is also snatched away many times. If relief is not provided, public anger will erupt. The incident may be an expression of their anger without seeing who is an MP or an MLA."

Uttarpara City Trinamool Congress President Indrajit Ghosh, however, asked all parties to refrain from making loose comments. "On several occasions, even the Chief Minister has been attacked in bad language. It is also not right for the Prime Minister to directly blame the Trinamool for the incident in North Bengal. He could have called the Chief Minister instead of blaming her party," said Ghosh.

BJP Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were brutally attacked by miscreants while on their way to meet the North Bengal landslides-affected people and distribute relief materials.

The incident took place in Nagrakata in the Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal.

