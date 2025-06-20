BJP govt providing good governance to all communities across Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, June 20 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that his government is working with the aim of providing good governance to the people in all parts of the state and all communities.

The Chief Minister while addressing a government event informed that he inaugurated or laid foundation stones of various projects in various parts of the state worth Rs 612 crore in 2025, till June.

Saha said that the current government is working for the welfare of the tribal people in all aspects, and one of the goals of the BJP-led government is to develop infrastructure.

On Friday, the Chief Minister inaugurated 19 development projects worth Rs 32 crore in South Tripura district.

This includes a newly built 100-bed tribal girls' hostel of Sabroom Girls’ Higher Secondary School. At the event, Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the aim of realising the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

“The era of Amrit Kaal has begun in that direction, the main goal of which is to improve the lives of the people. Starting from infrastructure development, he envisions real progress in all aspects, including ensuring self-respect, socio-economic development, and security. If all the states of the country work together, a prosperous India would be built. Infrastructure development is very important for us.”

The BJP-led government is working for infrastructure development in Tripura and the government's main objective is to work for the welfare of the people through transparency, he said.

In 2024–25, about Rs 81 crore was spent on the renovation of around 346 schools. In the financial year 2025–26, about Rs 264 crore has been allocated for the construction of new buildings in 30 more schools, said Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio.

“The government has given special importance to developing infrastructure in schools. We want our children to study well in a good environment,” he pointed out.

Saha also mentioned that the state government is implementing various projects for the development of Janajati communities (tribals), who constitute one third of Tripura’s little over four million population.

The Chief Minister said that before the BJP government came to power in Tripura in 2018, the number of self-help groups (SHGs) in the state was only 4,000 to 5,000, and it has increased to more than 56,000.

The government has also given priority to the development of the agricultural and tourism sectors. Along with infrastructure development, improving the quality of life is also very important to us, he added.

