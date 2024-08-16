“BJP Has Neither Been Secular nor Civil in Last 10 Years”, Claims Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for a "secular civil code," Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday accused the BJP of failing to be both secular and civil over the past decade.

In a post on X, Sibal asserted that a "secular and civil country is the need of the hour".

— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 16, 2024

In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the urgent need for a "secular civil code" in the country. He criticized the current set of laws, labeling them as a "communal civil code" and describing them as discriminatory.

Referring to Modi’s remarks, Sibal posted on X, “PM: ‘Need of the hour…a Secular Civil Code in this country… spent 75 years under the Communal Civil Code’.” “My take: Need of the hour: A secular and civil country. In the last 10 years, the BJP has neither been ‘secular’ nor ‘civil’,” the former Union minister said.

In his Independence Day address on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, “A large section of the country rightly believes that the civil code is, in many ways, a communal civil code. It discriminates among people.” He said that laws dividing the nation along communal lines and fostering inequality have no place in a modern society.