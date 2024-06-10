BJP is not static, it’s like flowing water, says Union MoS V Somanna

Bengaluru, June 10 Senior BJP leader from Karnataka, V Somanna, who was sworn in as the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet, stated on Monday that the BJP as a party, is not static and is like flowing water.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Somanna made the statement while commenting on his selection to the Union Cabinet, which surprised state political corridors.

The statement has assumed importance in Karnataka’s political circles as Somanna, who had to overcome rivalry with former Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, made it to Prime Minister Modi’s Cabinet.

Somanna was preferred over senior Lingayat leaders, former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar. Both had got the CM’s post with the support of Yediyurappa.

"They (BJP party leadership) know how to get work done. After I joined the BJP in 2008-2009, I was given the responsibility of eight bye-elections. Barring one, all seats were won. The party is like a mother," he maintained.

"After getting a call from the Prime Minister’s Office about being shortlisted for the Cabinet, the first thing I did was thank Lord Ganesh.

“I also remembered the people of Tumakuru and the voters who supported me, and I spoke to my gurus," he stated.

Somanna further shared, "After the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi told me to achieve something and work hard along with the officers and there should be no confusion or misunderstandings for any reason. He asked me to try to understand the issues and work towards completing the tasks."

“He also asked me to stay in New Delhi for four days a week,” Somanna claimed.

"Prime Minister Modi advised me that if I have any confusion, I should consult senior ministers and also meet him. The NDA commands respect in the state, and it needs to be increased," he said.

When asked which portfolio he was interested in, Somanna said, "All ministries are unique in terms of their own policies and programmes. I want to do good for the people."

"I will visit Karnataka tomorrow or the day after. I have to meet the leaders in New Delhi," he stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor