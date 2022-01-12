BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan quits Yogi Cabinet ahead of Yogi cabinet

Uttar Pradesh minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the cabinet on Wednesday. He is the second Uttar Pradesh minister to quit the post ahead of the assembly polls. A total of six MLAs have now resigned in the state. Dara Singh Chauhan served as the Minister of Forest and Environment in the Yogi Adityanath government. He resigned from the post on Wednesday alleging the neglect of the backward classes and dalits by the government.

The recent development comes as a huge blow to the BJP government. In his letter of resignation, Chauhan wrote, “As Forest, Environment and Animal Horticulture Minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, I worked wholeheartedly for the betterment of my department, but the government’s attitude towards backward, deprived, Dalits, farmers and unemployed youth was very neglectful. As well as being hurt by the mess with the reservation of backwards and Dalits, I resign from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.”