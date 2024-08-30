BJP leader slams NCP for unilaterally announcing nominee from Indapur Assembly seat

Mumbai, Aug 30 Amid reports of quitting the BJP, the senior BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil on Friday criticised the NCP for unilaterally announcing the nominee for the Indapur Assembly seat in Pune district despite being an ally in the MahaYuti (grand alliance) government.

“How does a party in the grand coalition (MahaYuti) announce its candidate? There are three parties in MahaYuti. Now one of the three parties in the Grand Alliance has started going to some constituencies and announcing its candidates,” he said.

He added that in the Indapur segment, it was announced that they will contest once again in the 2024 election.

“So did a final decision take place with regard to the allocation of seats in the MahaYuti? What exactly has been decided? I will speak to senior MahaYuti leaders and understand what is the present status,” he added.

On joining Sharad Pawar, Patil said, “I cannot single-handedly take any decision regarding joining any other party. I have to take the people into confidence.”

Patil, who had left Congress and joined the BJP in 2019, lost to the NCP (united) candidate Datta Bharne. However, he has already launched preparations for trying his luck again from Indapur but was annoyed after NCP declared Bharne’s nomination from the constituency even though the seat-sharing among MahaYuti partners has not yet kicked off.

During the Lok Sabha election - after patching up with NCP national president Ajit Pawar - he had worked for the NCP nominee Sunetra Pawar who lost against her sister-in-law Supriya Sule from the Baramati constituency.

Patil with his supporters took rallies in support of Sunetra Pawar with an understanding that Ajit Pawar would support his nomination in the ensuing assembly election.

“People's wishes are important as political parties depend on their support. People’s opinions are crucial. Now I am in the MahaYuti whose leaders have assured me a few things. So, I am going to check what is the reality after meeting the MahaYuti leaders,” said Patil.

He added that he will complete his his tour (of the Indapur assembly) following which he will have a discussion with “important” people.

Meanwhile, Patil, who is the chairman of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, hailed the Centre’s decision to lift the cap on sugar diversion for ethanol production for the upcoming Ethanol Sugar Year (ESY) 2024-25.

“We have been trying for this for the last six months. We also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Finally, a decision has been taken. Centre’s decision regarding the production of ethanol from molasses juice and syrup for ESY 2024-25 will definitely benefit the sugarcane farmers,” he said.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor