Om Birla Elected as Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha Through Voice Vote; PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi Accompany BJP MP to Chair (Watch Video)

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Om Birla on Wednesday, June 26, was elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha in an election which took place for the first time after two decades. The election was necessitated after the BJP-led NDA and the opposition's INDIA bloc failed to reach a consensus over the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the House.

Three-time MP defeated the INDIA Block's candidate for speaker and eight-time MP from Kerala, Mavelikara Kodikunnil Suresh, in the election on Wednesday. The motion to elect Om Birla to the chair was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was adopted by a voice vote with the pro-tem Speaker announcing it.

BJP MP Om Birla elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/YuMqZA39WH — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accompany Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the chair.

PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi Accompany Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Chair

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accompany Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the chair. pic.twitter.com/3JfKbCH3nC — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

The first speech after Om Birla stepped into the chair was made by the Prime Minister, who told the beaming speaker that it is an honour to the House to have you in the chair for a second term. The Prime Minister expressed the hope that Om Birla's five years of experience as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha will help him steer the House in the right direction and lead it to newer heights.