BJP names Hemant Savara for Maharashtra's Palghar LS seat

Mumbai, May 2 The BJP has nominated Hemant Savara as the party candidate for Maharashtra's Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.

He is the son of former BJP minister Vishnu Savara.

The BJP candidate will take on the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi nominee and Boisar legislator Rajesh Patil and Shiv Sena candidate Bharati Kamdi.

Savara's name was announced just a day before the last date for filing nomination.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that the BJP will contest the Palghar seat. This was after the BJP and Shiv Sena arrived at seat sharing pact. The polling in Palghar will take place on May 20.

Presently, the Palghar seat is represented by Rajendra Gavit of the Shiv Sena.

