BJP releases another sting video on Excise Policy, alleges 'money used in Punjab & Goa election'

New Delhi, Sep 15 Bhartiya Janata Party on Thursday released another video of sting operation on alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Releasing the video of this sting at the BJP headquarters, BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the CBI's accused number 9 Amit Arora in the liquor scam has exposed the Aam Aadmi Party and its policy in the new video.

BJP spokesperson said that in this video, accused number 9 has revealed how much money was taken from whom under the liquor policy and how the scam was planned.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that the whole policy was formulated to carry out the scam. "Amit Arora is telling that the commission was fixed by the government and the liquor scam money was used to contest elections in Goa and Punjab", he said.

In the sting video, Amit Arora can be seen saying that the AAP government gave the business of around ten thousand crores to only two players. He also claimed that the policy was to whiten black money on the pretext of new excise policy, to transport liquor from Delhi to Gujarat to benefit his close ones. Arora has also accused the Delhi government of playing the game of commission for rampant corruption.

"Five crores was fixed as the minimum fees to obstruct the small players from the policy. However, the policy should be made while keeping in view small scale traders also", said Trivedi, referring to the sting video.

