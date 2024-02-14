BJP Renominates Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan for Rajya Sabha Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its Rajya Sabha candidates for Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, with Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan being renominated from their respective states.

Vaishnaw, currently serving as the Railway Minister, is set to represent Odisha for a second term in the Upper House. His candidacy is anticipated to receive support from the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), mirroring his previous election in 2019.

Meanwhile, Murugan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is poised for a second term representing Madhya Pradesh. Alongside Murugan, the BJP has named three additional candidates for the five vacancies from the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP holds the majority to secure four seats, while the Congress is expected to win one.