BJP slams TN govt over hike in dog ownership registration & renewal fee

Chennai, Sep 28 Tamil Nadu BJP on Saturday slammed the government for the recent hike in dog ownership registration and renewal fees in the state.

“The hike in dog ownership, registration and renewal has left many stunned, particularly low-income families and owners of native breeds. Rs 5,000 registration fee, with a 50 per cent discount for Indigenous breeds, and a Rs 500 daily late renewal penalty may force people to abandon their pets or discourage adoption, ultimately harming the community,” said Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad.

He said that native breeds like the Chippiparai Hound, Kombai, and Rajapalayam are already struggling to survive due to neglect and poor breeding techniques.

He added that these breeds which are rich in history and heritage, are an integral part of Tamil Nadu's cultural identity.

He charged that the financial burden will disproportionately affect marginalised communities, comprising approximately 80-90 per cent of dog owners.

“Reconsidering fees for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, indigenous breed owners, and income taxpayers is crucial. The BPL families should pay Rs 500 for registration, with a Rs10 daily penalty, and indigenous breed owners should pay Rs 250,” he said.

The BJP Spokesperson said that by revising the fees, the government can promote responsible pet ownership and preserve the native Tamil breed.

“It's essential for the Chief Minister to recognize the dire implications of this policy and take corrective action to protect the welfare of both humans and animals,” he said.

