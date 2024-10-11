BJP Spokesperson Slams Akhilesh Yadav, Calls for an End to 'Dirty Politics' Ahead of JPNIC Event

Ahead of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's planned visit to the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, on the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan, a political confrontation has erupted between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo criticized Yadav, accusing him of engaging in "dirty politics" in the name of honoring the socialist leader. Deo remarked, "Jai Prakash Narayan had preached in the last days of his life. Akhilesh Yadav should stop playing his dirty politics."

Tensions escalated further when Samajwadi Party workers were seen climbing over barricades placed outside Yadav's residence. In a striking form of protest, a party worker was even seen tying himself in chains outside the residence, demonstrating their frustration over the situation.

The dispute centers around the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) denying Akhilesh Yadav permission to visit the JPNIC on Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary. Yadav responded sharply to this decision, accusing the BJP government of deliberately blocking his access to the site. He expressed his outrage on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Whether it is the BJP people or their government, their every action is a symbol of negativity... barricades have been put up around our private residence to stop them."

Yadav further accused the BJP of harboring anti-freedom-fighter sentiments, claiming that the ruling party's actions align with the colonial powers they allegedly supported in the past. He criticized the government for blocking not only physical access but also progress and social justice, adding, "Everyone says today, we don't want BJP."

The situation highlights the ongoing political tussle in Uttar Pradesh, where symbolic gestures such as paying tribute to national icons have become a battleground for political narratives.