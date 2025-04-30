BJP workers launch anti-Pakistan product campaign in Mumbai following Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai, April 30 In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, BJP workers on Wednesday launched a protest rally in Mumbai, demanding a ban on the sale of Pakistani products across Maharashtra.

The protest, which was carried out across several markets in Mumbai, saw BJP workers visiting local shops and urging owners to stop selling products imported from Pakistan — particularly food items like masalas.

Protesters handed over written appeals to shopkeepers, requesting them to remove Pakistani goods from their shelves as a mark of solidarity with the victims of terror.

BJP workers also submitted a written complaint to local police authorities, demanding strict action against any shops found selling Pakistani products.

“This is not just a protest, it’s a campaign to destroy the economic backbone of a country that continues to support terrorism against India,” said a BJP worker speaking to IANS.

He added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the strength to fight our enemies militarily. But we, as citizens, must also do our part. We are starting with boycotting Pakistani goods — especially items like spices that are still sold in Mumbai markets.”

The BJP worker praised shopkeepers who have already begun removing such products from their shelves.

“We salute those like Aslam Bhai Sheikh, who despite personal financial loss, returned high-profit items back to the distributors. This shows true patriotism,” he said.

Mohammed Aslam Sheikh, a shopkeeper in Mumbai, confirmed his participation in the campaign.

“I returned 70-80 packets of spices which were made in Pakistan. What has happened in Pahalgam is unacceptable. We cannot support a country that shelters terrorists,” he said.

The campaign, BJP workers claim, will soon expand beyond Mumbai to other parts of Maharashtra.

“This is just the beginning. We are raising awareness among shopkeepers first, and will soon reach out to distributors. No Pakistani product should be sold in India — not after the continuous attempts to destabilise our nation,” he concluded.

