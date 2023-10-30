BJP's counter rally in Kolkata by Nov end against corruption in MGNREGA

Kolkata, Oct 30 At a time when Trinamool Congress is trying to launch a major campaign against the Centre over the non-payment of dues to West Bengal government under different centrally-sponsored schemes, the state unit of BJP is planning a mega rally here by November end with those deprived of 100-day jobs under MGNREGA scheme because of job card irregularities.

A state committee member of BJP said that a decision was taken at a meeting of the core committee in West Bengal that continued till late Sunday night.

“The venue of the rally will be in front of CESC House at Esplanade in central Kolkata and the tentative date of the rally is November 29,” he said. Incidentally, the saffron camp has chosen the same venue where Trinamool Congress organises the Martyrs’ Day rally every year on July 21.

The party’s state committee member further said that they have decided to invite the Union minister of state for rural development and panchayati raj Giriraj Singh and the minister of state for the same ministry Niranjan Jyoti to address the gathering.

According to the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, thousands of genuine people were deprived of 100-day jobs under the MGNREGA scheme because of massive irregularities by the state administration in implementing the projects, with crores of fake job-cards being circulated to people who are not eligible for jobs under the scheme.

Understanding that the party might not get the permission from the police to conduct the rally at that particular venue, the state committee of BJP is also keeping itself prepared to approach the Calcutta High Court and get the permission from there.

