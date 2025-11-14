BJP's decisive lead in Nuapada bypolls: BJD, Congress allege misuse of money, Govt machinery

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 Amid the imminent defeat in the Nuapada bypoll in Odisha, the opposition Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing money and government machinery in the constituency to woo voters in its favour.

While interacting with media persons, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra alleged that the misuse of government machinery, the apathy of Election Commission of India observers towards violations of various election codes—particularly during the 48-hour silence period—and the combined influence of the ‘triple-engine government’ of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and the Union government contributed to the victory of BJP candidate Jay Dholakia in the Nuapada bypoll.

Mishra once again raised concerns over the ‘unusual’ spike in polling on November 11, hinting at possible vote rigging. He claimed that voter turnout exceeding 91 per cent at around 41 booths, and over 83 per cent at about 50 polling booths, suggested possible manipulation that required a thorough investigation.

It is pertinent to mention that BJD vice president Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak had earlier alleged that, according to election officials, voter turnout stood at 75 per cent till 5 p.m. on polling day. However, later reports indicated that the figure had increased to 83.5 per cent. He said that while a high voter turnout is generally a positive sign for democracy, the addition of more than 8 per cent votes after the closing time raised serious doubts.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate and tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi also alleged that the massive distribution of money in the constituency led to his defeat. “Personality has no role to play; money always does the trick in elections. I have done a lot. Being tribal or a member of OBC communities is of no use before money. The voters in the Nuapada constituency were sold off,” alleged Majhi.

He further expressed his dissatisfaction over not receiving any support from the central leadership of the Indian National Congress, stating that the party’s top leaders neither campaigned for him nor provided any financial assistance.

