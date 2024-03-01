Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Use of IED Suspected, Locals Spotted Movement of ‘Suspicious’ Persons

Bengaluru, Mar 1: The initial probe into the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru that left at least five persons injured on Friday suggests the use of low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The authorities have also gathered information from the locals about the suspicious movement of two persons before the explosion at Bengaluru's popular eatery, The Rameshwaram Cafe, in the Whitefield area on Friday, which left at least five persons injured, of which the condition of three is stated to be critical.

Sources said that soon after the blast, the entire cafe was engulfed in thick black smoke. The incident took place at around 1.15 p.m. during lunch time, when a large number of people had gathered at the cafe. Most of the customers were IT professionals as the cafe is located in the Kundalahalli Gate area near Indiranagar, considered as an IT corridor, sources said.

The police have recovered nuts, and a bag carrying batteries from the spot. The authorities are also suspecting that the act could be a fallout of business rivalry. "We are not ruling out any possibilities," an officer said. The sources said the authorities have ruled out the possibility of an LPG cylinder blast, as was initially suspected. They have also ruled out the possibility of leakage from the gas pipes or boilers in the kitchen.

The police have recovered the ID card of a woman bank employee who suffered injuries in the blast, and are scanning the CCTV footage from the area for further clues. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Bengaluru South constituency, Tejasvi Surya, said that he has spoken to the founder of Rameshwaram Cafe, Sri Nagaraj, who told him that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left there by a customer, and it was not a cylinder explosion.

"One of their employees has been injured in the explosion. It’s seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM@siddaramaiah," Tejasvi Surya tweeted.

