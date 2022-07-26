B'luru police arrest suspected terrorist in TN

Bengaluru, July 26 Bengaluru police have arrested a suspected terrorist in Tamil Nadu and intensified its probe to nab other persons connected to him, sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the person has been identified as Adil a.k.a Juba, who has been working at a garment factory in Salem district.

Acting on inputs, sleuths of the special wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru in coordination with Central agencies carried out an operation in Salem and arrested Adil on Monday.

On Sunday night, a suspected terrorist was arrested in Bengaluru.

During preliminary probe it was revealed that Akhtar Hussain, a youth from Assam, was set to join the Al Qaeda and pledged support to waging a jihad against the country.

Besides Hussain, four others were also detained, but were let off after an inquiry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor