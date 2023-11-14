BMC makes full preparations for Chhath Pooja festival in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 14 The four-day long Chhath Pooja festival starting from November 17 shall be celebrated in at least 82 locations in Mumbai for which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is making elaborate preparations, officials said here on Tuesday.

The four-day ceremonies include holy bathing, fasting and water abstinence, standing in the water to offer prasad and araghya to the rising and setting sun which will attract lakhs of people.

The BMC has made plans to clean up and fumigate the proposed 82 venues at least two days in advance, install floodlights and make other arrangements at all locations, including some of the beachs dotting the shores and lakes in the city.

Wherever required, the BMC will set up artificial ponds for the festival poojas, and keep ready ambulances with medical services to tackle any emergencies.

Changing rooms, drinking water facilities, portable toilets, tables for the pooja ceremonies shall also be arranged by the civic authorities as necessary for all the locations.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have started leaving from Mumbai to their native places in different north Indian states for the Chhath Pooja festivities.

The Western Railway (WR) is running 36 Diwali and Chhath Pooja special trains which will make 1,262 trips, while the Central Railway is operating 14 special services which are scheduled to make 100 trips during the season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor