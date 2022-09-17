Body of minor girl picked up by leopard found in J&K's Uri
Srinagar, Sep 17 The body of a minor girl picked up by a leopard in Jammu and Kashmir's ...
Srinagar, Sep 17 The body of a minor girl picked up by a leopard in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri border area was found, Police said.
The Police added that a minor girl identified as Munizah was putting up with her parents in a highland meadow in Bijhama forests of Uri border tehsil when a leopard attacked her and vanished with her body into the dense forest.
A Police team assisted by locals found the body of the six-year-old girl in the forest late Friday evening.
